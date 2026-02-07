Correia remains unavailable for Valencia despite returning to grass training last week, as coach Carlos Corberan confirmed in his press conference that Dimitri Foulquier is currently the only right-back at his disposal. The Portuguese defender is expected to ramp things up further in his recovery next week as he pushes for a return before the end of the month while working back from a hamstring injury. He is a regular starter when healthy, therefore his eventual comeback would be a significant lift for the backline.