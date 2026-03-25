Thierry Correia Injury: Returns to training after setback

Correia (hamstring) is back training with the squad and targeting a return for the April. 5. clash against Celta Vigo, according to Tribuna Deportiva.

Correia missed Valencia's last outing against Sevilla due to a hamstring issue but has since rejoined team training during the international break, putting him on track to return to the matchday squad in early April. The right-back is a regular starter when healthy, and his return would push Unai Nunez back to a backup role. With the break giving him extra time to build his fitness, Correia should be ready to go by the time competitive action resumes against Celta Vigo on April. 5.