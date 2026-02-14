Thierry Correia Injury: Ruled out for derby

Correia (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's derby against Levante, coach Carlos Corberan said in the press conference. "With Titi, it's precaution, he has an edema that could aggravate the injury, therefore he is not available."

Correia will not be available for Sunday's derby against Levante after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. The right-back logged fewer than 20 minutes in his return last week and is now dealing with edema that the club does not want to aggravate. It is a setback for Valencia, though the concern remains minor, as both natural right-backs are sidelined, which should open the door for Unai Nunez to take on a larger role immediately with his new club.