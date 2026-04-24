Thierry Correia Injury: Ruled out with adductor injury

Correia has been confirmed with a right adductor muscle injury sustained during Tuesday's clash against Mallorca and will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Paterna training ground until he shows clinical improvement, according to the club.

Correia lasted just 10 minutes before being forced off, and the confirmed diagnosis removes any doubt about his short-term availability. The Portuguese right-back has now missed significant time this season with various issues, and this latest setback is another frustrating blow for both player and Valencia. Renzo Saravia and Jesus Vazquez are the most likely candidates to cover at right-back until Correia is back up to full fitness, with no specific timeline provided for his return.