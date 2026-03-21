Thierry Correia Injury: Suffers hamstring discomfort

Correia suffers hamstring discomfort and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Sevilla, according to coach Carlos Corberan, per Javi Teruel from AS. "Thierry has hamstring discomfort that rules him out of tomorrow's squad."

Correia has hit another setback with his hamstring after dealing with fresh discomfort and he won't be available for Saturday's clash against Sevilla. The right-back will now look to use the international break to get back to full fitness as he remains a regular starter when healthy. In the meantime, Unai Nunez is set to step in and handle duties in his absence.