Thierry Correia News: Assists game winning goal
Correia had an assist while creating two chances during Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Sociedad.
Correia entered the match in the 73rd minute and set up Javi Guerra for the game winning goal in the 93rd. The assist was the first since December for Correia as he made his first appearance since April 21st following a four match absence due to a groin injury.
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