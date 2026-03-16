Thierry Correia News: Plays 90 Saturday
Correia recorded three crosses (one accurate ) and five tackles (five won) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Oviedo.
Correia would start a third straight match Saturday and would play the full 90, unable to help his team to the win. He would see some decent two-way work with five tackles in the defense to go along with one shot, a chance created and three crosses in the attack. He looks to have reclaimed his starting role after a slight injury in January, starting in 15 of his 19 appearances this season.
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