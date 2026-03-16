Thierry Correia News: Set for suspension

Correia will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Correia picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Sevilla. The right-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for the Valencians when fit, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Unai Nunez likely starting in his spot.