Thierry Correia News: Set for suspension
Correia will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Correia picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Sevilla. The right-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for the Valencians when fit, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Unai Nunez likely starting in his spot.
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