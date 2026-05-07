Thijs Dallinga Injury: Shakes off nagging problem
Dallinga (knee) reprised practicing with the rest of the team Wednesday, Bologna informed.
Dallinga has recovered from tendinitis that sidelined him for seven consecutive matches and will resume competing with Santiago Castro and Jens Odgaard. He's mostly operated off the bench throughout the season. He has scored and assisted once and added six shots (three on target) and three chances created in his last six appearances (one start).
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