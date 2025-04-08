Thijs Dallinga News: Four shots against Napoli

Dallinga had four shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Dallinga started and played 77 minutes on Monday, recording a new season high with four shots. However, he found limited opportunities against Napoli's defensive line and received little service throughout the match. Despite staying active off the ball, he was unable to provide a goal contribution. The Dutch striker will look to get back on the scoresheet on Sunday against Atalanta, as his last contribution came in late January, far below expectations for the former Toulouse forward.