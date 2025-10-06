Dalliga is still searching for his maiden goal but fed both Nicolo Cambiaghi and Jens Odgaard before their successful strikes, picking up his first two assists. He has played second fiddle to Santiago Castro so far, but has started in two of the last three matches. Ciro Immobile (thigh) could return in two weeks, potentially hurting his playing time. This was by far his most productive showing of the season. He has tallied seven shots (two on target), five key passes and two tackles in seven appearances.