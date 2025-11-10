Dallinga got the nod over Santiago Castro after being used as a sub in the past two matches and broke the deadlock with a nifty deflection on a low-driven cross that surprised Vanja Milinkovic-Savic on the near post, netting his second goal of the season. He has provided three assists. Ciro Immobile (thigh) will also be in the mix after the break, further muddying the picture at the no.9 position. He has tallied two goals, one helper, six shots (three on target) and eight key passes in the last six matches (three starts).