Thijs Dallinga headshot

Thijs Dallinga News: Scores decisive gal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Dallinga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Sassuolo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Dallinga's spinning finish into the far corner early in the first half Sunday proved consequential as Bologna would ride the strike to a 1-0 win over Sassuolo. The appearance marked the forward's sixth (two starts) across Bologna's last 10 matches in all competitions. Dallinga has played a rotational role throughout the Serie A campaign, making 20 total appearances (nine starts).

Thijs Dallinga
Bologna
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