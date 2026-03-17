Thijs Dallinga News: Scores decisive gal in win

Dallinga scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Sassuolo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Dallinga's spinning finish into the far corner early in the first half Sunday proved consequential as Bologna would ride the strike to a 1-0 win over Sassuolo. The appearance marked the forward's sixth (two starts) across Bologna's last 10 matches in all competitions. Dallinga has played a rotational role throughout the Serie A campaign, making 20 total appearances (nine starts).