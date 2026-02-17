Thilo Kehrer Injury: Misses due to illness

Kehrer (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced.

Kehrer will be sidelined for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out with an illness that leaves him unavailable for selection. It is a significant setback for Monaco given he is a locked-in starter along the back line when healthy, and his absence forces a reshuffle in the defensive setup. Jordan Teze and Wout Faes are now in line to team up in central defense against the Parisians as the Diagonale adjust their starting XI.