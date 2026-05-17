Thilo Kehrer Injury: Suffers injury against Strasbourg

Kehrer left Sunday's 5-4 loss to Strasbourg in the first half due to injury, the team reported.

Kehrer was barely able to produce in his last chance of the 2025/26 campaign, ending up with an undisclosed discomfort. Unless the problem turns out to be an extreme injury, he should have enough time to recover, with the next season kickoff coming after a lengthy break due to the World Cup. The defender served as a key piece of Monaco's back three throughout the campaign, and he ranked first and third on the team with averages of 2.3 tackles and 3.7 clearances per game, respectively, though he failed to score or assist across 28 Ligue 1 appearances and nine UCL outings.