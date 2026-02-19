Thilo Kehrer News: Clears illness
Kehrer (illness) was back in full team training Thursday, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.
Kehrer has shaken off the illness that sidelined him for Tuesday's Champions League clash against PSG and is back in the mix after logging a full training session Thursday. That's a major boost for the Diagonale, as he's a locked-in starter along the back line and is expected to step right back into the XI against Lens on Saturday.
