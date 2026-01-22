Kehrer had a night to forget against Real Madrid, directly contributing to one of the six goals conceded after a poor attempt to block a cross from the left side of the box. Monaco have now allowed 47 goals across 25 matches between Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, with the defense continuing to struggle. Kehrer remains a key figure at the back and continues to start regularly, but his season has been difficult overall. He will look to respond in the Champions League against Juventus, who sit mid-table, making it a reasonable opportunity to bounce back.