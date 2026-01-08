Kehrer accumulated five yellow cards in French competitions and will be suspended for the clash against Lorient on Jan. 16. His absence will impact the starting squad, as he has been an undisputed starter in the backline under coach Sebastien Pocognoli, with limited options available to replace him against the Merlus, since the backline is missing several players due to the AFCON and injuries. Jordan Teze and Caio Henrique are the likely options to take on the second central defender role for that game alongside Eric Dier, who hasn't played a full game in a long time, creating a tactical puzzle for the Diagonale coach.