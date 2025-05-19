Thomas Dahne News: Allows three in season finale

Dahne made three saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Dahne got beaten from the penalty spot with just three minutes into the game and then allowed other two goals during the final frame but still was one of his team's few bright spots as the defeat would be definitely way uglier if it wasn't for his work between the posts. Named as a starter for the final stretch of the campaign, the goalkeeper still tried his best with 37 saves over nine starts but on the other hand allowed multiple goals in two thirds of these contests.