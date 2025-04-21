Thomas Dahne News: Three saves in draw

Dahne had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Dahne made three saves Saturday and committed the foul leading to RB Leipzig's penalty conversion in the second half as Holstein Kiel earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Since claiming the first-choice keeper's gloves from Timon Weiner, Dahne has made fourteen saves and eight clearances across four appearances (four starts) while conceding seven goals. His next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Holstein Kiel host Borussia Monchengladbach.