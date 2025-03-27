Thomas Delaine News: Features off bench

Delaine (back) featured off the bench for seven minutes against Toulouse, confirming he has fully recovered from his long-term injury and is an option moving forward for Strasbourg.

Delaine played his first seven minutes of the season against Toulouse before the international break, confirming he has fully recovered from his long-term back injury. That is good news for the club since he brings experience and leadership as an option off the bench, likely for the rest of the season, while his team fights for a European spot.