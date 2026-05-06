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Thomas Doyle News: Back with Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Doyle has returned to Wolves from his loan with Birmingham City, according to his parent club.

Doyle is back with Wolves after the end of Birmingham City's season, set to train with the club for the next few weeks but unable to play. His situation heading into the summer seems to be open, as the midfielder may very well remain with Wolves as they enter the Championship after relegation. He ends the season with Birmingham recording three assists in 38 appearances (19 starts).

Thomas Doyle
Wolverhampton
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