Thomas Gillier News: Allows three in loss
Gillier made seven saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Chicago.
Gillier got beaten midway through the first half but made up for that with a lot of saves that were converting him into one of the game's top fantasy performers. However, two stoppage-time goals dragged down his fantasy impact and now the goalkeeper is having a nightmare start of campaign, with eight goals allowed over two appearances.
