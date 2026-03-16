Thomas Gillier News: Allows two in loss

Gillier made four saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Orlando.

Gillier was coming off keeping his first clean sheet of the year but this time he couldn't do much to prevent the opposition from scoring twice during the first half-hour. However, the goalkeeper wasn't at fault for either goal and still avoided an even bigger loss with some nice stops. Still, that's now four goals allowed over the first four games of the year and, even with 17 saves during the same stretch being a nice number, being so leaky definitely hurts his fantasy stock.