Thomas Gillier News: Concedes five goals

Gillier made two saves while conceding five goals in Saturday's loss to San Diego FC, a rough way to begin the new season, though the red card to Tomas Aviles early in the second half proved costly. The goalkeeper will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Fire, an attack-minded side that scored 71 goals last season.