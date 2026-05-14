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Thomas Gillier News: Concedes two in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Gillier made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Gillier was unable to maintain his recent home form, conceding two goals and registering just one save as his back to back clean sheet run at home came to an end. Across his last six matches, the goalkeeper has conceded eight goals and made 13 saves. He will return to action on Saturday against Chicago Fire.

Thomas Gillier
CF Montreal
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