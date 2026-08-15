Thomas Gillier News: Fit to start Saturday

Gillier (concussion) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against D.C. United.

Gillier had struggled to clear the concussion protocol before being able to regain his starting spot from Sebastian Breza. The 25-year-old should continue to play for the rest of the season, looking to help his side revert a poor run of form. He was previously averaging 3.0 saves and 2.1 goals conceded per contest throughout the 2026 MLS campaign.