Thomas Gillier News: Keeps clean sheet

Gillier came up big with four saves and locked down his first clean sheet of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. The keeper denied Julian Hall from long range in the first half and stayed sharp under a wave of late pressure as the Red Bulls pushed to get back in the game. His presence between the posts helped Montreal weather 11 corners and flashed his upside after conceding eight goals across his first two starts for the club. Gillier will aim to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup with Orlando.