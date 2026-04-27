Thomas Gillier News: Keeps clean sheet

Gillier made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over New York City FC.

Gillier cruised his way to an easy clean sheet win Saturday, making just two saves agaonst NYCFC. This was just his second clean sheet on the season, making 31 saves while allowing 20 goals through nine games. The keeper will face off with Atlanta for the next match on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.