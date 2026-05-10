Thomas Gillier News: Keeps clean sheet versus Orlando

Gillier recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Orlando City.

Gillier bounced back from a three-goal defeat in the previous league match and kept his goal unbeaten for the third time in 11 appearances this year. After improving over his tough start to the season, he's now averaging 3.3 saves and 2.1 goals conceded per game. His next chance to produce will come in a midweek clash with Portland Timbers, who have been inconsistent but scored six goals in their last game.