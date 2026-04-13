Thomas Gillier News: Makes four saves in loss
Gillier registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.
Gillier made four or more saves for the fifth time in seven starts, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The goalkeeper has only one clean sheet over that span. He will now look to bounce back against the Red Bulls on Saturday.
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