Thomas Gillier News: One save when conceding in 4-1 win

Gillier made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win against New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Gillier made one save but did concede to an own-goal in the second half as Montreal went on to win 4-1 at home. This is the first time this season he has needed to make fewer than two saves, but he has made four or more saves in five of the eight games this season. He has now gone five games without keeping clean sheets.