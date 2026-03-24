Thomas Gillier News: Rough showing in loss

Gillier made four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Cincinnati.

Gillier has now conceded 14 goals in five appearances while making 21 saves in that span. His only win of the season came two matches ago when he blanked New York. While it has been a rough start to the season for Gillier, his starting role is not in jeopardy at this moment. Montreal will hope for a more complete defensive effort on Saturday versus New England.