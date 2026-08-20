Thomas Gillier News: Scores own goal in win

Gillier registered one save and allowed one goal, but also scored an own goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Columbus Crew.

Gillier secured the win in Wednesday's tilt with Columbus, but the one goal he conceded was a tremendous error on his part. In the 20th minute he received a pass from a teammate right in front of goal and missed the ball as he tried to boot it deep, and the ball ended up in the net to tie the match. It was an awful mistake from the keeper, but credit to him and the defense for locking down the rest of the match and ensuring that was the only goal scored. He faces another favorable matchup Saturday versus Los Angeles Galaxy, a side which has scored 25 goals through 21 matches this season.