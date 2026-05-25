Thomas Gillier News: Six saves in 4-4 draw

Gillier had six saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-4 draw against D.C. United.

Gillier made six saves but still conceded four goals as his side drew 4-4 away to D.C United. In his 14 games this season, he has kept three clean sheets, and this was the third game in which he has conceded four or more goals. This was the second game this year where he has made six or more saves, conceding seven goals across these matches.