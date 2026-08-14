Thomas Hasal Injury: Arm injury rules him out

Hasal is unavailable for the time being due to an arm issue, the league reported Friday.

Hasal is the main backup option behind goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and has made a few appearances lately, so an arm injury ruling him out means an important reduction in LAFC's depth. The rotational keeper had recently impressed for his shot-stopping ability in a Leagues Cup outing, and the club will hope to have him back as soon as possible, but his recovery timeline is unclear.