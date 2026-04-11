Thomas Hasal Injury: Suffers injury in rare start
Hasal left the field due to a concussion during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers.
Hasal was filling in for the rested Hugo Lloris but didn't even last half an hour on the pitch before being forced to leave. The backup keeper will be expected to stay out until he clears the concussion protocol. Cabral Carter took his place after the injury and will offer depth if required, even though he won't play if Lloris makes an immediate return in upcoming weeks.
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