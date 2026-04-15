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Thomas Hasal News: Clears concussion, returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Hasal (concussion) cleared concussion protocol and was back on the bench for Wednesday's 1-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup draw against Cruz Azul, confirming his return to full availability.

Hasal had been forced off inside 30 minutes of Saturday's loss to Portland Timbers with the concussion, making his swift clearance through protocol an encouraging development. The backup goalkeeper slots back into his usual role behind Hugo Lloris, with Cabral Carter returning to third in the pecking order following Hasal's recovery.

Thomas Hasal
Los Angeles Football Club
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