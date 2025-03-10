Thomas Hasal News: Disaster first appearance of season
Hasal recorded four saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-2 loss against Seattle Sounders FC.
Hasal conceded five goals in his first appearance of the season Saturday as LAFC were trounced 5-2 by Seattle. The appearance was a surprise as Hasal has made just three total appearances (three starts) in MLS since the 2023 season, including Saturday's appearance. After Hasal allowed four second half goals, I would expect Hugo Lloris to return to his starting role at goalkeeper, fitness permitting, for LAFC on Saturday when they return to league play and host Austin FC.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now