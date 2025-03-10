Thomas Hasal News: Disaster first appearance of season

Hasal recorded four saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-2 loss against Seattle Sounders FC.

Hasal conceded five goals in his first appearance of the season Saturday as LAFC were trounced 5-2 by Seattle. The appearance was a surprise as Hasal has made just three total appearances (three starts) in MLS since the 2023 season, including Saturday's appearance. After Hasal allowed four second half goals, I would expect Hugo Lloris to return to his starting role at goalkeeper, fitness permitting, for LAFC on Saturday when they return to league play and host Austin FC.