Thomas Hasal News: Four saves in victory
Hasal made four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Hasal came up big with four saves in Sunday's 1-0 home win over Seattle, highlighted by a standout burst off his line to stonewall Jordan Morris in a one-on-one during the 30th minute after Hassani Dotson split the backline with a perfectly weighted through ball. The clean sheet snaps LAFC's four-match winless skid heading into the seven-week World Cup break. Hasal now owns one shutout and five saves across three MLS appearances this season, continuing to deliver steady, reliable minutes for the Black and Gold through a demanding stretch.
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