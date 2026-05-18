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Thomas Hasal News: One save in 3-2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Hasal made one save in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Nashville SC.

Hasal was making his first start of the season with usual starter Hugo Lloris ruled out through injury. He was lit up by a motivated Hany Mukhtar and Nashville SC. With the extended international break on the radar, Hasal could get the nod in LAFC's final match before the break at home against Seattle on Sunday.

Thomas Hasal
Los Angeles Football Club
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