Thomas Jorgensen News: Signs with Toulouse

Jorgensen has joined Toulouse from Danish club Viborg, the club announced.

Jorgensen came through FC Copenhagen's academy, where he won a Danish U19 title, before continuing his development at Viborg, where he became a fan favorite and started 36 matches last season, scoring five goals with nine assists. He has already started all four matches of the new Danish top flight season, scoring once, and has 33 caps across Denmark's youth national teams from U18 to U21 level with six goals, in addition to a recent call up to the senior squad. Jorgensen is expected to add depth and versatility to Toulouse's midfield as a box to box option known for his technical quality and work rate in both boxes. His move to Ligue 1 marks a new step in his development as one of Danish football's most promising young talents.