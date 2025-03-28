Thomas Keller Injury: Picks up groin injury

Keller (groin) suffered a groin injury during training this week and has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Franck Schmidt confirmed in the press conference.

Keller suffered a groin injury in training and will not be part of the squad for Saturday's game. His timeline for return is unknown, but he will likely be assessed at the start of next week to evaluate his progress. That said, Keller has primarily been a bench option this season, so his absence will not impact the starting squad.