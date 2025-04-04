Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Keller headshot

Thomas Keller Injury: Returns to team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Keller (groin) is back in training, according to his club.

Keller is seeing a huge boost this week, as the midfielder was able to compete with his teammates and do some training. This leaves him in a spot to return within the next week or two. Once he is fit again, he will likely only see a bench spot, only starting once in his three appearances while going unused often.

Thomas Keller
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now