Thomas Keller Injury: Returns to team training
Keller (groin) is back in training, according to his club.
Keller is seeing a huge boost this week, as the midfielder was able to compete with his teammates and do some training. This leaves him in a spot to return within the next week or two. Once he is fit again, he will likely only see a bench spot, only starting once in his three appearances while going unused often.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now