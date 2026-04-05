Thomas Kristensen Injury: Expected to be fine for Como clash
Kristensen (thigh) has resumed training regularly and is set to be at least an option for Monday's game versus Como, Sky Italy reported.
Kristensen picked up an ailment during a friendly about a week ago, but has been able to shake it off in a hurry and will be neck-and-neck with Nicolo Bertola to start. He has registered six or more clearances in four straight matches, racking up 39, scoring once, contributing to two clean sheets and posting three blocks and two tackles (one won) during that stretch.
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