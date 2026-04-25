Thomas Kristensen Injury: Good to go for Lazio fixture
Kristensen (head/neck) has been cleared and has been spotted in training after the last game, Messaggero Veneto reported.
Kristensen hurt his neck more than his head in the last round, but avoided serious issues and should be able to continue starting. He has contributed to three clean sheets in the last five matches, registering 35 clearances, five interceptions and five tackles (three won).
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