Thomas Kristensen Injury: Leaves late in Parma tilt

Kristensen had five clearances, one tackle (one won) and one interception before departing Saturday's 1-0 loss to Parma at the 81st minute due to a possible head or neck injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Kristensen had a routine showing in the back and stayed down for a couple of minutes after an awkward fall and was helped off while icing the back of his head and his upper neck area. He'll need to be assessed before next Monday's away clash with Lazio. Branimir Mlacic substituted for him.