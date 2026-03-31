Thomas Kristensen Injury: Suffers muscular injury

Kristensen "picked up a thigh issue during a friendly, but it's not too serious. He's day-to-day, and we hope he'll be an option against Como on Monday already," director Gokhan Inler told TV12.

Kristensen bowed out early during a scrimmage late last week, but the exams ruled out a lesion or other severe problems. He'll be a late call for the next match. If he wasn't ready to start, Nicolo Bertola would likely return to the XI after dealing with a physical problem of his own in recent weeks.