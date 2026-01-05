Kristensen turned in another assertive display, anchoring the back line with constant defensive volume as he racked up clearances and read danger well in a match where Udinese spent long stretches under pressure. He looked sharp physically and mentally, an encouraging continuation of the form he has shown since returning from the thigh injury that kept him out for two months, with this now marking his fourth strong outing in as many starts and reinforcing his growing fantasy appeal as a high‑floor defender when fit.