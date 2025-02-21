Fantasy Soccer
Thomas Kristensen News: Does his part in Lecce tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Kristensen had one cross (one accurate), one block and four clearances in Friday's 1-0 win versus Lecce.

Kristensen got the nod over Kingsley Ehizibue after watching the previous game from the bench and helped contain the adversaries, although he wasn't as busy as his teammates in the back. He has registered five crosses (one accurate), nine tackles (eight won), five interceptions and 19 clearances in his last five displays.

