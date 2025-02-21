Thomas Kristensen News: Does his part in Lecce tilt

Kristensen had one cross (one accurate), one block and four clearances in Friday's 1-0 win versus Lecce.

Kristensen got the nod over Kingsley Ehizibue after watching the previous game from the bench and helped contain the adversaries, although he wasn't as busy as his teammates in the back. He has registered five crosses (one accurate), nine tackles (eight won), five interceptions and 19 clearances in his last five displays.